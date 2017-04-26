Scripps Orders New Daytime Lifestyle Talk Show Hosted by Kellie Pickler
A new daytime lifestyle talk show out of Nashville, Tennessee, will launch this fall on TV stations across the country. The as-yet-untitled original program is created and executive produced by Grammy Award-winning superstar Faith Hill; co-founder of Happy Street Entertainment and former executive producer of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" Lisa Erspamer; and president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment Jason Owen, in partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company .
