Scientists use robot, other gadgets t...

Scientists use robot, other gadgets to advance autism research in young children

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

The command comes from a little robot named RASL, better known as Russell. It's perched on a chair at the front of a small fluorescent-lit room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
this topix site is full of horrible topixs 1 hr butt licker 12
Fat people are worthless 2 hr trump is a whale 5
Butthurt channel 5 6 hr booty mcrooty 9
Teal Mcmurtry Nashville 7 hr Luke 2
ashley judd sucks 10 hr Trump train 5
Music Balance (Apr '15) 19 hr anonymous 44
Free boxer pups 21 hr lisa 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,687 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC