Scientists use robot, other gadgets to advance autism research in young children
The command comes from a little robot named RASL, better known as Russell. It's perched on a chair at the front of a small fluorescent-lit room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|this topix site is full of horrible topixs
|1 hr
|butt licker
|12
|Fat people are worthless
|2 hr
|trump is a whale
|5
|Butthurt channel 5
|6 hr
|booty mcrooty
|9
|Teal Mcmurtry Nashville
|7 hr
|Luke
|2
|ashley judd sucks
|10 hr
|Trump train
|5
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|anonymous
|44
|Free boxer pups
|21 hr
|lisa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC