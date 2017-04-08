Roman Missal calls Easter Vigil a mot...

Roman Missal calls Easter Vigil a mother of all vigilsa for a reason

The Catholic Church pulls out all the stops for the Easter Vigil, the Mass celebrated on Holy Saturday. The Roman Missal , which spells out specifics of how the vigil is to be celebrated, describes it as the "mother of all vigils" and says it is the "greatest and most noble of all solemnities and it is to be unique in every single church."

