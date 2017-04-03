Rising country-pop singer kicks off northeastern tour in North Bay tonight
Alexis Taylor is a Canadian singer and songwriter who was born and raised in Huntsville but now is a rising star in Nashville. Her current tour called, "The coming home tour' pays tribute to her early years up north as she begins a northeastern Ontario trip.
