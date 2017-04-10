Refuge Center, Jeremy Cowart's plan for the future is about vision and possibilities
The Refuge Center for Counseling held its first "Live Intentionally" speaker series, featuring Jeremy Cowart on Friday afternoon in Nashville. Approximately 120 supporters attended to hear about plans the center has for the future, along with Cowart sharing an inspiring message.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|secret confessions
|1 hr
|judgment free zone
|44
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|2 hr
|nashville cop
|6
|Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16)
|3 hr
|Tlo4me
|5
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|9 hr
|Nobama
|208
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|Sun
|I used to be someone
|18
|Interested in guitar lessons
|Sun
|hobo hank
|2
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|Sat
|E Brogdon
|32
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC