President, chief executive officer of United Way of Nashville dies

A year after an embarrassing 60-point loss to mighty UConn in the Sweet 16, the Bulldogs are headed to their first national championship gam NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The president and chief executive of the United Way of Metropolitan Nashville has passed away at the age of 54. Dewey also served in leadership roles with the United Way organization in Kalamazoo, Michigan; Detroit, Michigan; Jackson, Michigan; and Somerset County, New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.