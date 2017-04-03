Preds In Playoffs for Third Straight ...

Preds In Playoffs for Third Straight SeasonMonday, April 3(Nashville, ...

13 hrs ago Read more: WJXA-FM Nashville

The Nashville Predators will be in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year!! This'll be just the 10th time in franchise history. The Preds lost last night in St. Louis, but they got one of the eight Western Conference playoff spots.

