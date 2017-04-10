Police stop leads to arrest of felon in possession of gun
Police said an officer who stopped a vehicle on Galleria Boulevard, at 5:15 p.m., for window tint that was too dark discovered a loaded handgun under the driver's seat. Two passengers were released, but officers arrested the driver, 47-year-old Darold Swanson of Nashville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will...
|1 hr
|Intrigued
|1
|secret confessions
|2 hr
|qazxft
|47
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|9 hr
|Hypocritical Oath
|7
|Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|Tlo4me
|5
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|20 hr
|Nobama
|208
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|Sun
|I used to be someone
|18
|Interested in guitar lessons
|Sun
|hobo hank
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC