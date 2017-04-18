PEOPLE: Bill Murray setting out on to...

PEOPLE: Bill Murray setting out on tour with cellist; Kevin Hart...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Bill Murray touring with cellist Bill Murray is set to go on tour with a chamber music trio for a program of songs and literary readings. The New York Times reports the actor is pairing up with cellist Jan Vogler for the project titled "New Worlds."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
American Airlines Sucks 5 hr AA Sucks 1
Nashville has become a rabid shi-hole 9 hr Exnashvillian 1
Block unblock block 10 hr for the tard 4
Bed Bug Yard Sale 15 hr what 3
Will U.S.A. go to war 15 hr ummmmm 2
Republicans Joy N Tax Increase - Haslam. Sat GOP SPENDING IT ALL 2
secret confessions Sat those were the days 67
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,333 • Total comments across all topics: 280,498,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC