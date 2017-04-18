PEOPLE: Bill Murray setting out on tour with cellist; Kevin Hart...
Bill Murray touring with cellist Bill Murray is set to go on tour with a chamber music trio for a program of songs and literary readings. The New York Times reports the actor is pairing up with cellist Jan Vogler for the project titled "New Worlds."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|American Airlines Sucks
|5 hr
|AA Sucks
|1
|Nashville has become a rabid shi-hole
|9 hr
|Exnashvillian
|1
|Block unblock block
|10 hr
|for the tard
|4
|Bed Bug Yard Sale
|15 hr
|what
|3
|Will U.S.A. go to war
|15 hr
|ummmmm
|2
|Republicans Joy N Tax Increase - Haslam.
|Sat
|GOP SPENDING IT ALL
|2
|secret confessions
|Sat
|those were the days
|67
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC