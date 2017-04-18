On this day: April 23
It was entitled "Me at the zoo," and shows the site's co-founder Jawed Karim at the San Diego Zoo. The video is still available on the site today at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNQXAC9IVRw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will U.S.A. go to war
|2 hr
|hidethekids
|4
|Nashville has become a rabid shi-hole
|3 hr
|nasty
|9
|Bed Bug Yard Sale
|3 hr
|bbfree
|4
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|9 hr
|hot for teacher
|212
|American Airlines Sucks
|23 hr
|AA Sucks
|1
|Block unblock block
|Sat
|for the tard
|4
|Republicans Joy N Tax Increase - Haslam.
|Sat
|GOP SPENDING IT ALL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC