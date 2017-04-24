Old Crow Medicine Show To Release Cover Of Bob Dylan's...
In honor of 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan's "Blonde On Blonde", Nashville, Tennessee based band Old Crow Medicine Show will be releasing their cover version of this album. In honor of 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan's "Blonde On Blonde", Nashville, Tennessee based band Old Crow Medicine Show will be releasing their cover version of this album.
