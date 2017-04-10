News 32 mins ago 5:07 p.m.Haslam sign...

News 32 mins ago 5:07 p.m.Haslam signs repeal of new Nashville, Memphis marijuana laws

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Nashville and Memphis received great fanfare last fall from criminal justice advocates for passing local ordinances that gave police the power to reduce penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana. Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam on Wednesday signed into law Republican-backed legislation to repeal separate Nashville and Memphis laws that had allowed partial marijuana decriminalization in those communities, officially putting an end to the short-lived policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 7 hr fatty fatty v 40
Menages 10 hr jason. 4
New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will... 15 hr sean whooo 9
Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians. Wed Shaq fu 8
tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking Wed Targeted in Florida 5
megan barry liberal hypocrite Tue Nobama 209
secret confessions Apr 11 qazxft 47
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,280,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC