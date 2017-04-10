News 32 mins ago 5:07 p.m.Haslam signs repeal of new Nashville, Memphis marijuana laws
Nashville and Memphis received great fanfare last fall from criminal justice advocates for passing local ordinances that gave police the power to reduce penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana. Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam on Wednesday signed into law Republican-backed legislation to repeal separate Nashville and Memphis laws that had allowed partial marijuana decriminalization in those communities, officially putting an end to the short-lived policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
