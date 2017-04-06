New York developer plans apartments i...

New York developer plans apartments in South Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

A Buffalo, New York-based developer has bought more than 15 acres in South Nashville, where he plans to develop a $55 million apartment project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 7 hr I used to be someone 185
Out with the old employees in with the new 10 hr Human resource help 17
Thanx Marsha Net Neutered 13 hr Walter Einenkel 10
Who is Ricky Rowe? 20 hr Santa 1
dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10) 23 hr Sweeny 25
Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The... Wed Nobama 19
Teal Mcmurtry Nashville Tue Dixie_Chick69 4
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Davidson County was issued at April 07 at 3:30AM CDT

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,526 • Total comments across all topics: 280,111,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC