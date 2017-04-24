New study says country music mentions...

New study says country music mentions drugs more than any other genre

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRAV-FM Tulsa

APRIL 04: Legendary Recording Artist Willie Nelson speaks onstage at his album premier on April 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to a recent study by Addictions.com , country music mentions drugs more than any other musical genre, with the most-referenced drug being marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRAV-FM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lorrie Morgan 8 hr Jesse 18
BNA Kids 9 hr curious 2
secret confessions 9 hr dgccgh 74
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 15 hr South Knox Hombre 5
Carrie or Bree 15 hr John S 5
Missing Person; Jessica Smith 16 hr mcneely 1
News Tennessee lawmakers unwittingly vote to honor K... Wed Spotted Girl 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,615,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC