Nashville residents, science enthusiasts participate in Earth Day march on Saturday

Vocal supporters of scientific progress and funding braved the rain Saturday at the Legislative Plaza in Nashville to participate in the "March for Science and Climate Nashville," which was one of many marches held nationwide. The march, set to take place on the globally-recognized Earth Day, began with a series of guest speakers discussing the importance of science in the world.

