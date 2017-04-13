Nashville mayora s program to push workforce housing

A man arrested for a violent carjacking in Nashville Friday has been charged for carjacking an elderly man in Cent Even though the Preds take on the Blackhawks in Chicago to start the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the scene at 501 Broadway will still be rocking. Gary Smith is one of only five English coaches to win a top-flight trophy like and MLS cup outside of England.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.