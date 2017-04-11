Nashville man charged with rape for second time in two weeks
The affidavit states Willemsen asked for a sex act to be performed and when the suspect refused he handcuffed her and showed a badge. The affidavit states the victim came forward after Willemsen was arrested earlier in the month for a very similar crime.
