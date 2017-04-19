Nashville health care firm names new CEO

Nashville health care firm names new CEO

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Baxter Webb is stepping down from the CEO role at MedArchon, a health care messaging company he founded nearly five years ago, and will hand the reins over to industry veteran James "Butch" Baxter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? (Jul '16) 1 hr Bill Haul 101
Massage salon 1 hr Lovenleave 1
Lorrie Morgan 3 hr whelp 14
Mallory Ervin (Feb '13) 5 hr Lame 3
Coyote McCloud (Jan '10) 18 hr Misdy 16
Music Balance (Apr '15) 19 hr Anonymous 46
Handsome BBC 4 Asian or Indian decent 22 hr Black Guy 4
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC