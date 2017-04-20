Nashville developer plans two affordable apartment projects
Nashville-based Elmington Capital Group is pursuing plans for two apartment projects that would add 480 units to the city's inventory of affordable units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Homeowners Fight Against Habitat For Huma... (Sep '08)
|12 hr
|Not needed
|71
|Massage salon
|13 hr
|Fearless
|4
|Lorrie Morgan
|14 hr
|hornee tongue
|15
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|18 hr
|Anonymous
|47
|What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? (Jul '16)
|20 hr
|Bill Haul
|101
|Mallory Ervin (Feb '13)
|Wed
|Lame
|3
|Coyote McCloud (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Misdy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC