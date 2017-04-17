Nashville attorney to run for Sen. Co...

Nashville attorney to run for Sen. Corker's seat

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A Nashville attorney and Iraq War veteran is the first Democrat to announce plans to run in 2018 for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Bob Corker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? (Jul '16) 1 hr Donnie 98
Review: I love kickboxing nashville (Dec '15) 1 hr emb_md 8
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 9 hr Soldier of The Cross 41
Lorrie Morgan 12 hr Greg 5
Vinnie Vincent from KIZZ 12 hr Cusanoed 1
tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking 16 hr Sunshine 8
secret confessions Sat iwtsad 54
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,356,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC