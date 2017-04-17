Nashville attorney to run for Sen. Corker's seat
A Nashville attorney and Iraq War veteran is the first Democrat to announce plans to run in 2018 for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Bob Corker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|Donnie
|98
|Review: I love kickboxing nashville (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|emb_md
|8
|Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16)
|9 hr
|Soldier of The Cross
|41
|Lorrie Morgan
|12 hr
|Greg
|5
|Vinnie Vincent from KIZZ
|12 hr
|Cusanoed
|1
|tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking
|16 hr
|Sunshine
|8
|secret confessions
|Sat
|iwtsad
|54
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC