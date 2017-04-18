Musician Dierks Bentley tapped for Nashville airport board
Country music star Dierks Bentley has been nominated to serve on the government board that oversees the Nashville International Airport. The Tennessean reports that Mayor Meghan Barry recently chose Bentley to fill the latest vacancy on the Nashville Airport Authority's board of directors.
