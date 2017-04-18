Music News Watch Jack White and Elton...

Music News Watch Jack White and Elton John in preview for documentary series a American Epica

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NME

Jack White and Elton John are among the artists set to recreate American music history in a new three-part documentary series American Epic , as well as a feature-length film The American Epic Sessions . American Epic explores the history of the Twenties, in which record companies travelled across America with the first electrical recording rig in search of new artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 1 hr TessaIves 33
Lorrie Morgan 2 hr METOO 16
Republicans Joy N Tax Increase - Haslam. 3 hr No Vote Repubs 1
News Local Homeowners Fight Against Habitat For Huma... (Sep '08) 3 hr okay 72
Massage salon 3 hr lol 6
Music Balance (Apr '15) 22 hr Anonymous 47
What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? (Jul '16) Wed Bill Haul 101
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC