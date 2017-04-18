Music News Watch Jack White and Elton John in preview for documentary series a American Epica
Jack White and Elton John are among the artists set to recreate American music history in a new three-part documentary series American Epic , as well as a feature-length film The American Epic Sessions . American Epic explores the history of the Twenties, in which record companies travelled across America with the first electrical recording rig in search of new artists.
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|TessaIves
|33
|Lorrie Morgan
|2 hr
|METOO
|16
|Republicans Joy N Tax Increase - Haslam.
|3 hr
|No Vote Repubs
|1
|Local Homeowners Fight Against Habitat For Huma... (Sep '08)
|3 hr
|okay
|72
|Massage salon
|3 hr
|lol
|6
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|22 hr
|Anonymous
|47
|What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Bill Haul
|101
