Music legend Chuck Berry remembered in rock a na roll style

Family, friends and fans paid their final respects to the rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry on Sunday, celebrating the life and career of a man who inspired countless guitarists and bands. The celebration began with a public viewing at The Pageant, a music club in Berry's hometown of St. Louis where he often played.

