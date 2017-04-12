Montgomery County Sheriff's Office seeks public help finding Aggravated Assault Suspects
Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man and woman involved in an aggravated assault that occurred in the 2800 block of Cooper Creek Road in Woodlawn, TN. On Tuesday, April 11th, 2017, at 9:08am, deputies responded to a 911 call stating a man was bleeding and going in and out of consciousness.
