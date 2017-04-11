Montgomery County Sheriff's Office ma...

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office makes arrests in Woodlawn Aggravated Assault

On April 11th, 2017 Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call stating a man was bleeding and going in and out of consciousness at the 2800 block of Cooper Creek Road in Woodlawn. The victim was transported to a Nashville hospital by helicopter.

