Miranda Lambert has a 'resting bitch face'
The 33-year-old country music star has joked that she's rarely approached by fans when she's out and about in Nashville, Tennessee, because she is convinced she usually has - unintentionally - a sour expression plastered across her face. Speaking on 'The Bobby Bones Show', she explained why she's never been hassled by fans: "I kind of have this RBF [resting bitch face].
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burchett for governor? The Knox County mayor is...
|11 min
|Right right
|8
|Out with the old employees in with the new
|2 hr
|Braggart
|29
|secret confessions
|3 hr
|dgccgh
|81
|Club ménage (May '11)
|4 hr
|Handyman
|239
|New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will...
|11 hr
|Scarlet
|16
|dogs on news
|12 hr
|Charlie Bob
|2
|U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years
|12 hr
|Charlie Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC