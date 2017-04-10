Middle school teacher wanted on child pornography charges commits suicide in Nashville

Corey Perry, the youth basketball coach and Palm Beach County middle school teacher on the run from child pornography charges , reportedly committed suicide in a rundown Nashville motel Friday. The FBI released a statement Friday afternoon, "During the investigation of this matter in the Nashville, TN, area this afternoon, FBI agents approached an individual for questioning when the individual took his own life," but were waiting for local Nashville police to make the identification.

