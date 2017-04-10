Middle school teacher wanted on child...

Middle school teacher wanted on child pornography charges commits suicide in Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Corey Perry, the youth basketball coach and Palm Beach County middle school teacher on the run from child pornography charges , reportedly committed suicide in a rundown Nashville motel Friday. The FBI released a statement Friday afternoon, "During the investigation of this matter in the Nashville, TN, area this afternoon, FBI agents approached an individual for questioning when the individual took his own life," but were waiting for local Nashville police to make the identification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
secret confessions 22 min DosEquis 52
Lorrie Morgan 47 min Greg 1
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) 2 hr Never go back 2
Handsome BBC 4 Asian or Indian decent 4 hr Tae Li 2
Menages 5 hr Lucky 6
megan barry liberal hypocrite 6 hr tax and spend repubs 210
Butthurt channel 5 12 hr bree 10
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC