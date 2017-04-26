Medicaid failure behind him, governor...

Medicaid failure behind him, governor gets road funding win

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Jan. 18., 2017, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam speaks at the state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., about his plan to boost transportation funding while also cutting taxes. The Legislature ultimately passed the bill and the governor signed into law on April 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 44 min Jimmy 7
New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will... 1 hr Hahaha 14
Block unblock block 2 hr Sam 7
Nancy Van camp 12 hr Hot to trot 1
secret confessions 14 hr Nina 76
News Documents reveal where teacher planned to take ... 15 hr The truth 1
Dennis Ferrier back on TV 17 16 hr Phiber Optik 6
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,644,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC