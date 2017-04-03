McCracken Co., KY grand jury issues i...

McCracken Co., KY grand jury issues indictment against man accused of breaking into home

A McCracken County Grand Jury has issued a felony indictment for a man accused of breaking into a man's home with the intent to harm him. On January 07, 2017 at approximately 11:11 p.m., reports of shots fired at a home located at 201 Stiles Road in McCracken County led to the discovery of two persons being shot.

