McCracken Co., KY grand jury issues indictment against man accused of breaking into home
A McCracken County Grand Jury has issued a felony indictment for a man accused of breaking into a man's home with the intent to harm him. On January 07, 2017 at approximately 11:11 p.m., reports of shots fired at a home located at 201 Stiles Road in McCracken County led to the discovery of two persons being shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|E Brogdon
|32
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|9 hr
|Sunshine
|16
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|12 hr
|Nobama
|197
|Nobama on Nashville Topix
|16 hr
|Nobama
|1
|Out with the old employees in with the new
|Fri
|ThomasA
|23
|Thanx Marsha Net Neutered
|Fri
|huh
|12
|Who is Ricky Rowe?
|Apr 6
|Santa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC