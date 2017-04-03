Man in custody for allegedly stabbing his brother in Graves Co., KY
One brother is in a Nashville, Tennessee hospital and another behind bars after an early morning stabbing in Graves County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teal Mcmurtry Nashville
|7 hr
|Dixie_Chick69
|4
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|16 hr
|divinenews
|826
|Kratom
|17 hr
|Michael Giles
|5
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|18 hr
|megan dingle barry
|180
|Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The...
|Tue
|facts
|18
|Clinic Accused Of Selling Prescription Drugs Il... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Sara
|82
|ashley judd sucks
|Mon
|ThomasA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC