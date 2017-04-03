LGBT advocates criticize Trump's nominee for Army secretary
State Sen. Mark Green sits at his desk in the chamber in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2013. Green would succeed the first openly gay man to hold the post of Army secretary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|28 min
|Nobama
|200
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|17
|Interested in guitar lessons
|9 hr
|hobo hank
|2
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|22 hr
|E Brogdon
|32
|Nobama on Nashville Topix
|Sat
|Nobama
|1
|Out with the old employees in with the new
|Fri
|ThomasA
|23
|Thanx Marsha Net Neutered
|Apr 7
|huh
|12
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC