Lemonade, cookies and a semi-automatic rifle: Lawmakera s street sale raises eyebrows

The sign taped to the table in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday offered some of the standard fare: lemonade and cookies, both for $1 or less, per WKRN . But there was an outlier - "AK-47 $700 ."

