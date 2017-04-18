LCCC president receives Shirley B. Gordon Award

Dr. Joe Schaffer, president of Laramie County Community College, was one of only 19 college presidents in the nation to receive the 2017 Shirley B. Gordon Awards of Distinction at PTK Catalyst 2017, Phi Theta Kappa's annual convention in Nashville, Tennessee, this month. Honorees are selected for this award based on outstanding efforts given toward promoting the goals of Phi Theta Kappa.

