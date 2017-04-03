Keith Richards joins lineup of star-studded Merle Haggard tribute show
Keith Richards is among the latest music artists to join the lineup of an all-star tribute concert to his late friend Merle Haggard. The tribute happens in Nashville, TN on April 6, which would have been the country legend's 80th birthday.
