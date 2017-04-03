Judge Accused to Trading Sex for Official Acts

A judge outside of Nashville, Tennessee is accused of trading sexual favors in exchange for dismissed fees, fines, even criminal charges. Judge Cason "Casey" Moreland, of Nashville's General Sessions Court, was arrested last week and charged with obstruction of justice and witness tampering in connection to a quid-pro-quo scheme involving at least two women who obtained favorable judicial treatment after some hanky panky with Hizzoner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.