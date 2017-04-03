Judge Accused to Trading Sex for Offi...

Judge Accused to Trading Sex for Official Acts

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

A judge outside of Nashville, Tennessee is accused of trading sexual favors in exchange for dismissed fees, fines, even criminal charges. Judge Cason "Casey" Moreland, of Nashville's General Sessions Court, was arrested last week and charged with obstruction of justice and witness tampering in connection to a quid-pro-quo scheme involving at least two women who obtained favorable judicial treatment after some hanky panky with Hizzoner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 8 hr megan dingle barry 178
Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The... 8 hr Nobama 17
News Clinic Accused Of Selling Prescription Drugs Il... (Aug '09) 9 hr Sara 82
ashley judd sucks 9 hr ThomasA 10
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) 11 hr JAMES LEESON 825
Teal Mcmurtry Nashville 12 hr truth 3
WIlliam Gary Greene (Feb '09) 23 hr Chasity brown-col... 11
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,659 • Total comments across all topics: 280,037,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC