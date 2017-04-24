Israel charges JCC bomb hoaxer with t...

Israel charges JCC bomb hoaxer with thousands of counts of threats, extortion

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A man brought for a court hearing at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court, under suspicion of Issuing fake bomb threats against Jewish institutions around the world, on March 23, 2017. Israel on Monday filed a laundry list of criminal charges against an Israeli-American teenager accused of making thousands of bomb threat calls to Jewish institutions, schools, hospitals and airports all over the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missed Connection: Nashville Tennessee 38 min Suffolk Man 4
secret confessions 7 hr Sam 68
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 8 hr Nosey two 2
any women witi hsv2 10 hr tim 2
Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16) 10 hr Newtotown 16
American Airlines Sucks 11 hr ThomasA 2
Repub Smart Voter Stupid 12 hr OurCoreBelief 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,034 • Total comments across all topics: 280,539,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC