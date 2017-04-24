Israel charges JCC bomb hoaxer with thousands of counts of threats, extortion
A man brought for a court hearing at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court, under suspicion of Issuing fake bomb threats against Jewish institutions around the world, on March 23, 2017. Israel on Monday filed a laundry list of criminal charges against an Israeli-American teenager accused of making thousands of bomb threat calls to Jewish institutions, schools, hospitals and airports all over the world.
Read more at The Times of Israel.
