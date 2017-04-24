Israel charges JCC bomb hoaxer with thousands of counts of threats, extortion

A man brought for a court hearing at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court, under suspicion of Issuing fake bomb threats against Jewish institutions around the world, on March 23, 2017. Israel on Monday filed a laundry list of criminal charges against an Israeli-American teenager accused of making thousands of bomb threat calls to Jewish institutions, schools, hospitals and airports all over the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.