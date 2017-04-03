Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tennessee
In this April 22, 2015, file photo, supporters of a bill to extend in-state tuition to students whose parents brought them into the country illegally signal their position on a motion from the well of the House chamber in Nashville, Tenn. From right are Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|57 min
|divinenews
|826
|Kratom
|2 hr
|Michael Giles
|5
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|2 hr
|megan dingle barry
|180
|Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The...
|10 hr
|facts
|18
|Clinic Accused Of Selling Prescription Drugs Il... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Sara
|82
|ashley judd sucks
|Mon
|ThomasA
|10
|Teal Mcmurtry Nashville
|Mon
|truth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC