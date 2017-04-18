House speaker urges civility in GOP a...

House speaker urges civility in GOP as gas tax vote nears

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, responds to the announcement that she has won the Republican nomination to serve another two-year term as speaker. Harwell is considering a bid to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? (Jul '16) 1 hr Bill Haul 101
Massage salon 1 hr Lovenleave 1
Lorrie Morgan 3 hr whelp 14
Mallory Ervin (Feb '13) 5 hr Lame 3
Coyote McCloud (Jan '10) 18 hr Misdy 16
Music Balance (Apr '15) 19 hr Anonymous 46
Handsome BBC 4 Asian or Indian decent 22 hr Black Guy 4
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC