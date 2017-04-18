House Delays Vote on 23-Hour Alcohol ...

House Delays Vote on 23-Hour Alcohol at 2 Nashville Bars

The Daily News

The Tennessee House has put off a vote on a bill that would allow two Nashville bars to serve alcohol for 23 hours a day. The bill sponsored by Rep. Sanderson would only require liquor service to cease between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. The Kenton Republican didn't say why he delayed a vote until next week.

