House Delays Vote on 23-Hour Alcohol at 2 Nashville Bars
The Tennessee House has put off a vote on a bill that would allow two Nashville bars to serve alcohol for 23 hours a day. The bill sponsored by Rep. Sanderson would only require liquor service to cease between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. The Kenton Republican didn't say why he delayed a vote until next week.
