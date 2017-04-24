Harry Styles announces solo world tou...

Harry Styles announces solo world tour, including UK dates

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: IndieLondon

Styles' self-titled debut album will be released globally on Friday, May 12. The 10-track album features the lead single Sign of the Times , which topped the charts in over 84 countries upon release day. The album was executive produced by Jeff Bhasker, with additional production from Alex Salibian, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon, and is available for pre-order here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at IndieLondon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
secret confessions 44 min Henry 78
$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama 1 hr Nobama 1
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 4 hr Defeat Bob Corker 8
New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will... 10 hr Wayne 15
Block unblock block 15 hr Sam 7
Nancy Van camp Fri Hot to trot 1
News Documents reveal where teacher planned to take ... Fri The truth 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,656,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC