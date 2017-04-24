Harry Styles announces solo world tour, including UK dates

Styles' self-titled debut album will be released globally on Friday, May 12. The 10-track album features the lead single Sign of the Times , which topped the charts in over 84 countries upon release day. The album was executive produced by Jeff Bhasker, with additional production from Alex Salibian, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon, and is available for pre-order here .

