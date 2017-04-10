Hamilton-Ryker employees honored -

Two members of the Leitchfield Hamilton-Ryker staff were recognized at the company's annual awards dinner, held on Saturday, April 8 in Nashville, TN. Borland was named the 2016 Rookie of the Year, which recognizes an employee who made at least 500,000 new sales in one year.

