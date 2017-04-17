Grammy Museum and Foundation Join For...

Grammy Museum and Foundation Join Forces, Name Scott Goldman Executive Director

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

The Grammy Museum and Grammy Foundation are merging with the stated goal of becoming what the two organizations say is "the "leading educational institution dedicated to broadening the historical and cultural significance of music." As part of the announcement Scott Goldman was named executive director of the new venture and will oversee development, programming, curatorial services and strategic planning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Central Allright Parking (Feb '10) 26 min uonto 20
Handsome BBC 4 Asian or Indian decent 1 hr question 3
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 1 hr as if 44
Lorrie Morgan 1 hr whelp 12
tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking 3 hr Gogetem 10
Republic Waste Services 6 hr Shanaenae 1
secret confessions 7 hr iwtsad 55
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 280,386,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC