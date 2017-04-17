Grammy Museum and Foundation Join Forces, Name Scott Goldman Executive Director
The Grammy Museum and Grammy Foundation are merging with the stated goal of becoming what the two organizations say is "the "leading educational institution dedicated to broadening the historical and cultural significance of music." As part of the announcement Scott Goldman was named executive director of the new venture and will oversee development, programming, curatorial services and strategic planning.
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central Allright Parking (Feb '10)
|26 min
|uonto
|20
|Handsome BBC 4 Asian or Indian decent
|1 hr
|question
|3
|Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|as if
|44
|Lorrie Morgan
|1 hr
|whelp
|12
|tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking
|3 hr
|Gogetem
|10
|Republic Waste Services
|6 hr
|Shanaenae
|1
|secret confessions
|7 hr
|iwtsad
|55
