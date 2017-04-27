Germantown home sale sets new Nashville record
A Germantown home has sold and set a new record in Nashville. According to The Tennessean, a music executive paid $1.6 million for a home in Germantown, making it the most expensive residential home sold in Germantown and Nashville's overall 37208 ZIP code.
