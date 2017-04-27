Gallery of rare guitars opens in Nash...

Gallery of rare guitars opens in Nashville

34 min ago Read more: USA Today

A new museum of rare instruments, including pre-war guitars and iconic mandolins, has opened at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Musicians Ricky Skaggs and Vince Gill helped to open the Gallery of Iconic Guitars, where students can get hands on experience with the priceless instruments.

