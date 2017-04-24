Five Cool Things About the Nashville Film Festival

The documentary 'Kandyland' chronicles Nashville's all-girl punk-rock band Thelma and the Sleaze's barnstorm to perform a gig every day in the month of February 2015-mostly in places where bands don't typically perform. The 48th annual Nashville Film Festival, ongoing in Nashville, Tenn., on its 10-day run until April 29, has continued to grow since its humble origins in 1969 - when it was known as the Sinking Creek Film Celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.