Five Cool Things About the Nashville ...

Five Cool Things About the Nashville Film Festival

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The documentary 'Kandyland' chronicles Nashville's all-girl punk-rock band Thelma and the Sleaze's barnstorm to perform a gig every day in the month of February 2015-mostly in places where bands don't typically perform. The 48th annual Nashville Film Festival, ongoing in Nashville, Tenn., on its 10-day run until April 29, has continued to grow since its humble origins in 1969 - when it was known as the Sinking Creek Film Celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 3 hr poor vince 45
Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16) 4 hr Chicago 6
Ivanka Brand Secretly Sold Under New Name 4 hr ardith 4
National security adviser Michael Flynn resign... 4 hr ardith 7
Missed Connection: Nashville Tennessee 15 hr Suffolk Man 6
secret confessions Mon Sam 68
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... Mon Nosey two 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,878 • Total comments across all topics: 280,562,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC