Five Cool Things About the Nashville Film Festival
The documentary 'Kandyland' chronicles Nashville's all-girl punk-rock band Thelma and the Sleaze's barnstorm to perform a gig every day in the month of February 2015-mostly in places where bands don't typically perform. The 48th annual Nashville Film Festival, ongoing in Nashville, Tenn., on its 10-day run until April 29, has continued to grow since its humble origins in 1969 - when it was known as the Sinking Creek Film Celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16)
|3 hr
|poor vince
|45
|Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|Chicago
|6
|Ivanka Brand Secretly Sold Under New Name
|4 hr
|ardith
|4
|National security adviser Michael Flynn resign...
|4 hr
|ardith
|7
|Missed Connection: Nashville Tennessee
|15 hr
|Suffolk Man
|6
|secret confessions
|Mon
|Sam
|68
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|Mon
|Nosey two
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC