Federal complaint on Tad Cummins' alleged sex crimes - GRAPHIC
Prior to his capture, Tennessee authorities issued a warrant for Cummins' arrest on charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor - the latter charge stemming from the alleged January kissing incident. The cabin's caretaker, Griffin Barry, who is from Nashville, says Cummins told him Thomas was 24, and the girl always remained silent.
