Evan Rachel Wood gushes about ex Jami...

Evan Rachel Wood gushes about ex Jamie Bell

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The former couple - who split in 2014 and are now both engaged to other people- have a three-year-old son together and Evan loves co-parenting with Jamie because they are such different people. She told Elle Canada: "My ex-husband's lovely and very British and straightedge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat people are worthless 1 hr Trump Train 6
Music Balance (Apr '15) 2 hr anonymous 45
this topix site is full of horrible topixs 6 hr butt licker 12
Butthurt channel 5 11 hr booty mcrooty 9
Teal Mcmurtry Nashville 12 hr Luke 2
ashley judd sucks 14 hr Trump train 5
Free boxer pups Fri lisa 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,984,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC