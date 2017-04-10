Envoy CRJ7 at Nashville on Apr 9th 20...

Envoy CRJ7 at Nashville on Apr 9th 2017, hole in flaps

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: AVHerald

An Envoy Canadair CRJ-700, registration N505AE performing flight MQ-3396/AA-3396 from Chicago O'Hare,IL to Nashville,TN , completed a seemingly uneventful flight following departure from O'Hare's runway 28R by a safe landing on Nashville's runway 20R about 55 minutes after departure. The FAA reported however a post flight inspection revealed a hole in one of the flaps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
secret confessions 2 hr Hypocritical Oath 45
Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians. 2 hr Hypocritical Oath 7
Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16) 8 hr Tlo4me 5
megan barry liberal hypocrite 14 hr Nobama 208
Why is Tennessee so racist? Sun I used to be someone 18
Interested in guitar lessons Sun hobo hank 2
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) Sat E Brogdon 32
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,710 • Total comments across all topics: 280,206,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC