Envoy CRJ7 at Nashville on Apr 9th 2017, hole in flaps

An Envoy Canadair CRJ-700, registration N505AE performing flight MQ-3396/AA-3396 from Chicago O'Hare,IL to Nashville,TN , completed a seemingly uneventful flight following departure from O'Hare's runway 28R by a safe landing on Nashville's runway 20R about 55 minutes after departure. The FAA reported however a post flight inspection revealed a hole in one of the flaps.

