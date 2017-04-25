Drug arriving in Nashville is 10,000 ...

Drug arriving in Nashville is 10,000 times more powerful than morphine

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKRN

After a series of News 2 reports, Maury County announced Tuesday it is changing tits furlough process after two inmates walked away from a r NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Director of Emergency Services for Metro Nashville is concerned a synthetic opioid emerging in Middle Tennessee could cause an increase in deadly overdoses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ivanka Brand Secretly Sold Under New Name 30 min Kim Bhasin 8
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 6 hr Democrats gas tax 3
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 12 hr poor vince 45
Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16) 13 hr Chicago 6
National security adviser Michael Flynn resign... 13 hr ardith 7
Missed Connection: Nashville Tennessee Tue Suffolk Man 6
secret confessions Mon Sam 68
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,571,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC