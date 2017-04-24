K95 is all about giving YOU once in a lifetime opportunities and now we've teamed up with HGTV to send you to Nashville to kick off your summer at the CMA Music Festival! But that's not all you'll also get to meet KEITH URBAN and see him perform a private acoustic concert at the HGTV Lodge! Just upload a video below of you doing your best interpretive dancing to Keith Urban's "The Fighter" here! We'll choose our favorite video on Friday, April 28th to win! What's included? - Roundtrip airfare for two to Nashville, Tennessee - Five nights standard hotel accommodations - Roundtrip ground transportation in Nashville - Two passes to Keith Urban's performance at the HGTV Lodge - Two 4-day passes to the CMA Music Festival! The following are the official rules of Summit Media, LLC for the K95 DANCE YOUR WAY TO NASHVILLE WITH KEITH URBAN .

