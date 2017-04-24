Dance Your Way to Nashville with Keit...

Dance Your Way to Nashville with Keith Urban

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WKHK-FM Richmond

K95 is all about giving YOU once in a lifetime opportunities and now we've teamed up with HGTV to send you to Nashville to kick off your summer at the CMA Music Festival! But that's not all you'll also get to meet KEITH URBAN and see him perform a private acoustic concert at the HGTV Lodge! Just upload a video below of you doing your best interpretive dancing to Keith Urban's "The Fighter" here! We'll choose our favorite video on Friday, April 28th to win! What's included? - Roundtrip airfare for two to Nashville, Tennessee - Five nights standard hotel accommodations - Roundtrip ground transportation in Nashville - Two passes to Keith Urban's performance at the HGTV Lodge - Two 4-day passes to the CMA Music Festival! The following are the official rules of Summit Media, LLC for the K95 DANCE YOUR WAY TO NASHVILLE WITH KEITH URBAN .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHK-FM Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Repub Smart Voter Stupid 1 hr IStupidVoter 2
Will U.S.A. go to war 1 hr Dan Rather 5
Block unblock block 2 hr Lol 5
Nashville has become a rabid shi-hole 10 hr nasty 9
Bed Bug Yard Sale 10 hr bbfree 4
megan barry liberal hypocrite 16 hr hot for teacher 212
American Airlines Sucks Sun AA Sucks 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,562 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC